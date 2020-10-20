A Cloud Guru Announces Approved Supplier Status to UK Government’s G-Cloud 12

Award connects comprehensive cloud learning platform with public sector organisations

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Cloud Guru (ACG), the leader in modern tech skills development, has been awarded G-Cloud 12 supplier status. Now, any UK public sector organisation can easily licence ACG’s comprehensive skills platform of cloud learning courses and hands-on labs via the Government’s Digital Marketplace.

The G-Cloud Framework, an agreement between the UK government and suppliers of cloud-services, provides public sector bodies with a digital marketplace for the research and procurement of these services without running a full tender. Any UK-based public sector organisation can now licence ACG’s market-leading tech skills development platform with confidence that ACG has met the government’s rigorous framework standards.

“With a ‘Cloud First’ policy driving the UK Government's technology agenda, the demand for effective, ‘hands-on’ cloud skills is a huge priority,” said Sam Kroonenburg, CEO of A Cloud Guru. “2020 has accelerated digital transformation at government agencies, and with cloud technology becoming more prevalent, it’s now critical for government workers to effectively maximise cloud-based solutions. Through our acceptance onto G-Cloud 12, we’re uniquely positioned to help close the public sector IT skills gap and continue to deliver maximum value from our platform in the UK.”

With a growing office located in London, A Cloud Guru works with hundreds of companies throughout the U.K, including DVLA, Thomson Reuters and Accenture. Following the launch of its new flagship platform , ACG’s expanded course catalog now includes 1,500 hands-on labs for Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, Linux, and more, giving individuals and organisations a robust toolkit to navigate the latest leading technologies. To learn more about A Cloud Guru visit https://acloudguru.com . To view A Cloud Guru’s listing on the Digital Marketplace click here .

About ACG

A Cloud Guru is driven by a simple mission — to teach the world to cloud. We believe people learn best by doing. That’s why our in-house cloud experts go to ridiculous lengths to design fresh, engaging, and hands-on learning tools that empower both individuals and organizations to stay ahead of the technology curve. As the world’s most comprehensive, hands-on, and effective platform for cloud learning, ACG has enabled more than 2 million learners and 4,000 organizations to achieve a brighter future.