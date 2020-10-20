MizMaa and 7wireVentures Announce a Strategic Partnership to Ignite the Growth of Israeli Digital Health Companies
7wireVentures and MizMaa Ventures, a leading Israeli-focused venture capital fund, announced a partnership to accelerate the digital health ecosystem in Israel
We will formalize a bridge between the talented Israeli technology ecosystem and the U.S. Coupled with the expansive market knowledge and experience 7wire brings scaling digital health companies.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel -- 7wireVentures and MizMaa Ventures, a leading Israeli-focused venture capital fund, announced a partnership that will accelerate the digital health ecosystem in Israel. The two firms will work together to identify, invest, and grow Israeli digital health companies.
— Isaac Applbaum, Founder and Partner, MizMaa Ventures
7wireVentures and MizMaa will each bring their respective expertise and impressive investment track records to this collaboration. 7wireVentures was founded over a decade ago by Glen Tullman and Lee Shapiro, prominent healthcare leaders. As the former CEO of Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) and founder of Livongo (NASDAQ:LVGO), Glen brings deep experience as a visionary leader and entrepreneur. Lee Shapiro, former President of Allscripts and CFO of Livongo, also brings significant operating and healthcare expertise.
7wireVentures has a strong track record of investment results and building companies through the firm’s Hatch model. Recent Hatch successes include Livongo, which most notably announced a merger with a leading telemedicine provider, Teladoc Health, in an $18.5 billion transaction to become the largest consumer-directed virtual care platform in the industry.
Founded in 2016, MizMaa Ventures is already one of the most dynamic venture capital funds in Israel with multiple exits. Led by the founding partners, MizMaa has a unique global perspective coupled with a track record of working with technology innovators to solve significant market problems.
The partnership between 7wireVentures and MizMaa Ventures will leverage MizMaa’s local access to superior deal flow in Israel and 7wireVentures’ operational knowledge and domain expertise in digital health to deliver on the promise of building disruptive, high-growth businesses. Applbaum and Shapiro will both serve as advisors to the other’s respective funds.
“We continue to be impressed by the tremendous success of 7wireVentures, a long-time friend of MizMaa”, said Isaac "Yitz" Applbaum, Founder and Partner of MizMaa Ventures. "We believe that this partnership will formalize a bridge between the talented Israeli technology ecosystem and the U.S. Coupled with the expansive market knowledge and experience 7wire brings scaling digital health companies, we are confident that this partnership will not only be beneficial for both firms, but rapidly accelerate the Israeli digital health ecosystem.”
“Israel’s unique society and culture has enabled the country to develop one of the most successful and innovative entrepreneurial ecosystems in the world,” said Shapiro. MizMaa will provide us with unparalleled exposure to exceptionally talented Israeli entrepreneurs. By investing in these best-in-class solutions, we will accelerate our vision of empowering an Informed Connected Healthcare Consumer both in the US and around the world.”
