Clean Cold Brew Brand Quivr Offers Canned Nitro Subscription Service for Remote Workers and Families

Clean cold brew brand Quivr offers convenient ready-to-drink and fresh, additive-free cold nitrogen-infused beverages by subscription service.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean cold brew brand Quivr offers convenient ready-to-drink and fresh, additive-free cold nitrogen-infused beverages. Showcasing quality coffees and teas, Quivr has sold refreshments at over 100 select stores, as well as online for remote one-time purchase or by custom subscription schedule.



“Before the coronavirus pandemic, we were gearing up for a really big in-store sales push,” remarked Mukunda Feldman, co-founder of Quivr. Feldman continued, “obviously the [COVID-19] virus changed how people buy products, speak with colleagues and family, and operate on a daily basis. So, we’re very focused on our subscription service.” Feldman co-founded Quivr with his brother, Ash Crawford.

Crawford operates the company’s customer service interface. “Our subscription option offers our customers a variety pack catered to individual preferences, delivered on a schedule fit for the buyer’s lifestyle,” said Crawford. Educating consumers about beverage freshness is a key component of Quivr’s subscription vision. “I’ll often text customers to see if they’d like to wait on our newest batch prior to shipment. It’s not about the money for us, it’s about making sure coffees and teas are enjoyed at peak freshness,” added Crawford.

The company’s coffee offerings include a regular cold brew coffee and a decaffeinated version. Quivr’s coffee beans are sourced and roasted by Barrington Coffee Roasters. Black tea, oolong, and a hibiscus ginger herbal are Quivr’s featured teas. All teas are steeped in small batches using premium loose-leaf selections. Every option is dairy-free, sugar-free, and free of preservatives. Each variety is canned in 12-ounce servings and infused with nitrogen for a uniquely smooth, thirst-quenching experience.

Quivr’s vision started with the brothers’ experience drinking nitrogen-infused cold brew varieties available on the market. “We’ve been trying different canned cold brews for years and just haven’t experienced a product we loved without preservatives or additives,” remarked Crawford. Feldman continued, “most drinks available in bottles and cans are packed with sugar and preservatives like citric acid in an attempt to mask poor-quality products. We offer a clean cold brew alternative that tastes great because of the quality and doesn’t hide behind additives.”

Quivr’s operation begins with selecting premium coffees and teas. Remarking on the company’s selection process, Feldman said, “we showcase cold brews that we enjoy and are functional. We don’t want to ruin the great flavors of our coffees and teas with sugar or dairy. We have choices for those sensitive to caffeine with decaffeinated options as well as for those looking for a morning jolt or mid-day pick-me-up. At Quivr, we offer a beverage for every occasion.”

Quivr implements several quality control steps to ensure safe products. Cold brewed coffee and tea selections undergo a thorough filtration process. Quivr ships all products using cold packs and recyclable materials to safely deliver minimally-processed beverages with minimal environmental impact.

Quivr is a clean cold brew brand that offers fresh, additive-free products. Founded by brothers and fitness-enthusiasts Ash Crawford and Mukunda Feldman, Quivr showcases a line of nitro cold brew refreshments free of preservatives, sugar and dairy. Quivr’s pure products are distributed by grocery chains such as Big Y, as well as by small businesses and fitness centers. Visit Quivr’s webpage to find out more about their true nitro cold brew subscription program.

