NMI Holdings Announces $242 Million Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today announced the pricing of $242 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year mortgage insurance-linked notes issued by Oaktown Re V Ltd. (Oaktown Re V), a newly formed Bermuda special-purpose insurer. The notes were offered for sale to eligible third-party investors in an unregistered private offering. Oaktown Re V is not a subsidiary or affiliate of NMIH. The transaction is expected to close on October 29, 2020, subject to customary conditions.

The mortgage insurance-linked notes issued by Oaktown Re V consist of the following four classes:

$69,676,000 Class M-1A Notes with an initial interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 2.40%

$78,764,000 Class M-1B Notes with an initial interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 3.60%

$78,764,000 Class M-2 Notes with an initial interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 5.25%

$15,147,000 Class B-1 Notes with an initial interest rate of one-month LIBOR plus 7.00%

In connection with the transaction, NMIH’s wholly owned subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), will receive $242 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance protection from Oaktown Re V, covering an existing portfolio of mortgage insurance policies written primarily from April 2020 through September 2020. The excess of loss reinsurance coverage provides National MI protection for aggregate losses on subject loans beginning at a 2.00% cumulative claim rate threshold and continuing up to an eventual 6.25% aggregate detachment level. National MI expects to receive initial PMIERs credit for the portion of coverage attaching within the current risk-based required asset charge on subject loans and additional benefit in the future if the PMIERs requirement on subject loans increases, all subject to GSE approval.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

