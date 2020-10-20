Why Creating and Publishing a Best Selling Book is the Fastest Path to Getting More Clients - Cris Cawley, CEO, Game Changer Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, TX , Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the early 2000’s not many people knew the name Timothy Ferriss… Until he shared his thoughts on working and lifestyle in a book called The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9–5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich. The book spent more than four years on The New York Times Best Seller List, has been translated into 40 languages and has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide!

Now, Ferriss hit the publishing jackpot, but the blueprint to his success which can be a teaching point for young authors is not really in the physical sales of his book, but the niche he carved himself as one of THE authorities in the self help space and the concepts of location independence and time freedom.

These are the tangible bread crumbs that aspiring authors should nibble on when deciding to take a leap of faith and finally publish that book they have had in their head or heart for months or even years. Ferriss grew from a guy with a quirky idea, to a trusted authority figure and an in demand expert in his field.

The book publishing market in the US is estimated to be a $29.9 billion industry in 2020. Becoming a published author creates authority and credibility and gives the author more influence which in turn helps grow their backend business. Period. For example, let’s say you’re having stomach issues and you must choose between two different doctors for treatment. The first doctor has been in practice for many years, has good online reviews and appears to be good at his job. Doctor number two has a best selling a book on stomach issues and has done a Ted talk and has made several appearances on the news as an expert in gut health. Which doctor would you choose for treatment? Is there clear cut evidence that doctor number two is a better doctor? Not really, but chances are doctor number two is a more trusted authority, commands higher prices and is in higher demand because he has positioned himself as a thought leader and THE expert in his field.

Connecting with people who have a need for and appreciate your expertise is crucial to growing the brand and the business of “You.” There are also studies that show a psychological bridge between an author and a reader. An article published by Business Research claims “That touching tangible objects may help consumers to bodily connect to a service, which, in turn, may foster the development of a psychological connection between consumers and the service.” Science-speak which basically means someone who reads your book is more likely to respect, trust and like you, which increases the likelihood that that person will hire you for your advice, coaching, consulting or guidance on that subject matter.

Most entrepreneurs don’t connect the dots initially, when it comes to publishing a best selling book and getting more clients or speaking engagements on the back end, but the truth of the matter is that a published book, when done correctly and marketed online and to the masses is like a business card that is handed out to millions of people daily, on Amazon.com alone! The best part? Absolutely nothing beats that feeling of holding your own published paperback book in your hands for the first time and hearing from your readers how your book has positively impacted their lives. So whether you are looking for more influence, more impact or more income, publishing a book may be the answer you have been searching for and the perfect path for taking your business to that next level!

Cris is the CEO and founder of Game Changer Publishing and a pioneer in the digital marketing world. Cawleys programs are known for helping clients leverage their knowledge and “know how” into book publishing profits. Her systems are simple, yet proven and have withstood the test of time, since their inception in 1998. Cris is a happily married wife and mom of three and resides in Fort Worth, TX.

