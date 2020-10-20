Andrew N. Alexander, DVM, Ph.D., MBA, DABT, Joins Inotiv as Vice President, Pharmacology and Toxicology Operations

/EIN News/ -- WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“Inotiv”, the “Company”, “We” or “Our”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of drug discovery and development services, announced today that Andrew N. Alexander, DVM, Ph.D., MBA, DABT, has joined the Company as Vice President, Pharmacology and Toxicology Operations, effective October 19, 2020.



"Andy brings a skillset that will help us grow Inotiv by providing broader expertise to our clients," said Joe Flynn, the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer. "At least as importantly, Andy embraces our core values, especially delivering excellent client experiences. I am excited to work with Andy here at Inotiv."

Don Maul, Sr. Vice President of Surgical Models, added, "Andy has a great deal of experience and considerable expertise not only with pharm/tox studies, but also with designing and supporting studies in the medical device sector, with an emphasis on complex infusion studies."

Prior to joining Inotiv, Dr. Alexander established a reputation as a leader in contract research organizations where he worked in roles of increasing responsibility for more than a decade, providing scientific expertise and study direction to clients. He then founded his own company, Scientific Business Advisors, which provided scientific and regulatory consulting to biopharmaceutical, veterinary, and medical device companies. His credentials and training include a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Ph.D. and MBA, and a postdoctoral fellowship in oncology and immunology, all from or at the University of Wisconsin, as well as a surgical internship at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois.

“I am honored to join Inotiv,” said Dr. Alexander. "Being part of a company that is small enough to be flexible and responsive, but large enough to offer a comprehensive suite of services aligns perfectly with my customer service focus."

About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical discovery and development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

