Xtant Medical to Issue Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the open of the financial markets on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



Sean Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Jensen, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29 at 9:00 AM ET to review results.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020 – 9:00 AM ET

Dial-in: 877-407-6184

International dial-in: 201-389-0877

Conference Call Name: Xtant Medical Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Webcast Registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.xtantmedical.com, under “Investor Info.”

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

Investor Relations Contact

David Carey

Lazar FINN Partners

Ph: 212-867-1768

Email: david.carey@finnpartners.com



