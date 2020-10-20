Reapplix is today very pleased to be able to announce that Richard Twomey, former CEO & President on Mölnlycke, has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Richard brings a wealth of very relevant experience in the wound care space to augment further our existing knowledge base at this exciting phase in the development of the Company” — Ulrik Spork, Chairman

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REAPPLIX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF RICHARD TWOMEY

TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Reapplix is today very pleased to be able to announce that Richard Twomey has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr Twomey is a highly respected healthcare executive who for the past six years, to September 2020, has held the position of CEO and President of Mölnlycke Healthcare.

Reapplix Chairman, Ulrik Spork, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Richard to our Board of Directors and are proud to have him join us and complement the already strong line-up of experience we can draw on in the Board. He brings a wealth of very relevant experience in the wound care space to augment further our existing knowledge base at this exciting phase in the development of the Company, as we execute on commercialization in the highly attractive US wound care biologics market”

Richard Twomey, added:

“I am excited to join the Reapplix Board of Directors and to be able to have the opportunity to bring my experience both in wound care and in building US based businesses to help Reapplix in its goal of transforming the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers with the innovative and clinical proven 3C Patch® therapy”

Further information:

Graeme Brookes, Chief Executive Officer, +45 53 77 74 47, gnb@reapplix.com



About Reapplix

Founded in 2008, Reapplix specializes in the biological treatment and management of diabetic foot ulcers.

Diabetic foot ulcers have a debilitating impact on patients. Despite numerous treatment options, about 60% of all patients experience a wound that does not heal. If the severity of the wound progresses to grade 4 or 5, the cost of treatment is eight times higher than a grade 1 or 2 wound. For about 20% of patients, treatment ends in amputation within one year.

Reapplix has established that one of the keys to successful wound treatment lies in the body’s capacity to heal – and each patient is central to that process. The patented 3CPatch® System is an innovative, evidence-based biological wound therapy made entirely from the patient’s own blood – nothing else. The 3C Patch® is thus personalized and targeted towards the treatment of the individual patient’s diabetic foot ulcer. Using just a small sample of the patient’s blood the 3C Patch® System separates, coagulates and compacts the blood components into a solid patch comprising a concentration of proteins, active cells and growth factors.

Each 3C Patch® takes about 20 minutes to produce and is applied directly to the wound at point-of-care. One of few evidence-based wound treatments, the 3C Patch® is clinically proven to significantly accelerate wound healing, nearly doubling the chance of healing, and improve wound reduction of hard-to-heal diabetic foot ulcers (Randomized Controlled Trial data published in The Lancet in September 2018). The outcome is a personalized wound treatment that draws on each patient’s unique ability to help their own healing process.

Headquartered in Denmark with US subsidiary Reapplix Inc. established in Texas, Reapplix is poised for commercial launch, with particular focus on the US market.

http://www.reapplix.com

