Are You Ready for Some Food Ball? The Road to Supper Bowl I

Oct 20, 2020

By David Fikes, Executive Director, FMI Foundation

Baseball has its World Series, hockey has the Stanley Cup, tennis has its Wimbledon and football has its Super Bowl. Now the food industry has its Supper Bowl!

All of these landmark competitions offer teams the chance to prove they are the best of best in their particular domain and the Supper Bowl allows your company the chance to shine when it comes to creating an affordable and convenient family meal. And like all these events, we have playoffs to determine who competes in the actual Supper Bowl.

The teams are signing up today, but there’s still time to get in on the action. Here’s what you do:

Determine your company’s family dinner menu and submit to us (just to ensure there are no duplicates). Menus must cost under $50, be able to feed a family of four and be capable of being completed in 30 minutes or less.

Broadcast your entry to your stakeholders through all your social media channels of choice and urge your fans to go to the FMI voting platform and vote for your family meal entry.

Voting takes place November 3-11, with those eight-leading vote-getters going on to the semi-finals announced at a live-streaming event on November 13 th .

. FMI will host the semifinals on January 4 highlighting the eight entries still in the running. Competing companies will again be able to drum up support from their stakeholders, teammates, friends, family, and any stray pets they can persuade to help vote and propel their entry into the finals. Voting will run from January 4 through the 11 th , with the winners announced on January 15 th .

, with the winners announced on January 15 . The actual Supper Bowl will take place at a virtual luncheon on Tuesday, January 26 at FMI’s Midwinter Executive Conference. Luncheon attendees will witness Celebrity Chefs preparing the two Supper Bowl dishes and will get to vote to determine the winner of the first ever Supper Bowl trophy!

This fundraiser for the FMI Foundation helps drive attention to the Family Meals Movement and helps support the Foundation’s efforts in scholarships for students in food safety auditing, grants in food safety, and research for industry-wide health and well-being and social responsibility concerns.

In addition to the fun of the competition, at the conclusion we will have a collection of winning family meal ideas to share with the public, helping them battle family meal fatigue and stay strong with family meals.