Gluten-Free Pasta Market Size Projected To Record $1,289.2 Million by 2025: At 4.5% CAGR
Rise in number of celiac disease patients in North America, surge in rate of pasta consumption, rise in demand for free-from products.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluten-Free Pasta Market by Product Type (Brown Rice Pasta, Quinoa Pasta, Chickpea Pasta, and Multigrain Pasta) and Distribution Channel (Retail Shops, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and E-commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025." The report offers an in-depth analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & estimation, segmentation, evolving market dynamics, top investment pockets, and technology trends that win out the industry. As per the report, the global gluten-free pasta market was estimated at $909.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.28 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.
Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5248
Increase in number of patients suffering from celiac disease in North America, rise in rate of pasta consumption, and surge in demand for free-from products are the major drivers of the global gluten-free pasta market. Moreover, increase in number of health- and beauty-conscious consumers supplemented the market growth. However, high pricing of gluten-free products and unappealing taste and texture of gluten-free products hamper the market.
By product type, the brown-rice pasta segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period. This product is one of the most popular gluten-free food products among consumers providing various types of health benefits which, in turn, has led to an increase in demand from consumers suffering from celiac diseases as well as people adopting healthy lifestyle. On the other hand, the chickpea pasta segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the study period. The fact that chickpea contains 13 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber in each two-ounce servings has appeased the demand of health-conscious consumers, which has driven the growth.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5248
Based on region, Europe held nearly half of the total market share and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period, 2018–2025. Increase in the number of celiac diseases in the region has spurred the growth. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the period. Growing pursuit for food products that requires minimal time to cook has driven the growth.
Key market players: Quinoa Corporation, H.J. Heinz Company L.P., RPs Pasta Company, Bionaturae LLC, Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Barilla G.E R. F. LLI S.P.A., AMI Operating Inc., DR. SCHR AG/SPA, Jovial Foods Inc., and Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A.
They have adopted several top-end strategies including new product expansion, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, and collaborations to heighten their market presence and gain a strong hold in the market.
Access Full Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gluten-free-pasta-market
Key Findings of the Gluten-Free Pasta Market:
• In 2017, based on product type, the brown rice pasta segment accounted for around 32.2% share, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.
• In 2017, based on distribution channel, the retail store segment accounted for 55.0% share of the market and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.1%.
• In 2017, based on region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share of market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period.
Similar Reports:
Grain mill products market is anticipated to reach $ 830.8 billion by 2026
Frozen food market is estimated to reach $404.8 billion by 2027
Alternative sweeteners market projected to reach $5,426.3 million by 2025
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn