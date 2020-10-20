Siyata Mobile Receives USD$650,000 Order to Equip Homeland Security with its Rugged Devices

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a USD$650,000 purchase order to equip homeland security in the Middle East with its handheld rugged Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices. Siyata’s rugged devices are designed for enterprise users who require a sturdy yet cost-effective PTT device that they can use in the field with applications to improve communication, worker safety and enterprise efficiencies.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, states, "This is an exciting win for Siyata as it demonstrates the strong, continual demand for our rugged device PTT portfolio. Our rugged handheld devices are made for the toughest working environments and are a reliable choice for workers who require a cost effective, convenient and powerful all-in-one rugged smartphone.”

The Company’s rugged devices are available on a carrier-grade PoC network that allows workers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe and efficient communication when working in public security. Our rugged handset devices aim to provide customers with the functionality and ease of a rugged smartphone handset, while offering high speed LTE data services and a large PTT button for seamless communication between enterprise users.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata’s common shares trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “SYTA”, its warrants under “SYTAW.”

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

