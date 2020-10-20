Conversica Announces Virtual Assistant-Powered Website Chat for Free, Disrupting the Chatbot Market

Conversica offers the first fully-integrated Intelligent Virtual Assistant that delivers two-way, human-like conversations across Website chat, Email and SMS; accelerating revenue and efficiently scaling your revenue-centric teams

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, announced today its disruption of traditional website chat offerings by delivering AI-powered human-like, two-way conversations over chat for free via its Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs). Unlike traditional website chat offerings which leave customers frustrated, Conversica IVAs can engage with website visitors and quickly connect them to the information they seek via chat, use email and SMS to nurture them through a qualification process and pass hot qualified opportunities to customer-facing teams—all while delivering a personalized experience that digital-natives now demand across multiple channels.

“There has always been a disconnect between capturing leads at the top of the funnel via website chat and the lead qualification process thereafter. Conversica is the first to solve this problem by providing an integrated solution to seamlessly engage and capture leads at the very top of the funnel and, then, nurture and qualify leads to drive higher pipeline contribution,” Rashmi Vittal, Chief Marketing Officer at Conversica. ”Website chat is a front door in a company’s revenue cycle and when done right by an IVA can not only increase the number of sales qualified opportunities, but also significantly reduce the sales cycle, and increase close rates. Continued advancements to drive continuity of AI-powered conversations across the customer lifecycle will be critical to organizations striving to accelerate revenue while reducing costs.”

As businesses become more digitally enabled, a greater burden is placed on customer-facing teams to engage with a higher volume of prospects and customers across many more channels. Delivering a personalized touch to every prospective buyer or customer is simply not possible for resource-strapped customer-facing teams. In response, many companies turn to simple chatbots to answer commonly asked questions and quickly connect website visitors to live agents. Unfortunately, as their digital volume grows, history shows that teams quickly collapse under the pressure to respond. Simple chatbots can only deliver canned responses to predetermined questions that have taken months to be stood up by internal teams, and due to high volumes coupled with resource-constrained customer-facing teams, it is no longer feasible to rely on having a human representative available on demand.

“Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Automation are revolutionizing the customer experience by perfecting a level of scalability and personalization not humanly possible,” said Will Webb-Purkis, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Conversica. “Our technologies work together harmoniously across channels to engage in natural, two-way dialogue and assist people throughout the entire customer journey - not just intelligently route web inquiries to a human. Adding website chat as another key communication channel for our IVAs not only further enables businesses to augment their workforces, it catapults their digital transformation efforts.”

Using Conversica’s IVAs via website chat allows customers and prospects to start on one channel and easily move to another channel to have a deeper level of engagement with a product or service. From the very first touch, IVAs stay with that prospect or customer across their entire customer journey and realize instantaneous time-to-value for organizations. Whether teams are trying to drive people to marketing events, find sales-ready leads faster, schedule an account review, identify renewal or expansion opportunities, or even work through invoicing and payment logistics, they can engage with prospective buyers or existing customers via website chat and easily transition to a more detailed conversation over email, from email to text, and eventually over every possible digital touch point—all without losing any moment of that conversation or the context.

Conversica’s IVAs assist website visitors with the five primary use cases that make up the majority of what website visitors want to do most often: Ask a Question, Learn More, Contact Sales, Contact Support, or Schedule a Demo. Regardless of which channel a lead or prospect enters through, IVAs augment marketing and sales professionals by scaling relevant, personalized human-like conversations that will significantly increase pipeline that not only converts at a higher rate, but in a shorter period of time.

The key benefits of Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant-Powered Chat:

Offer website chat for free: New customers purchasing a Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant will get website chat as a supported channel included; helping to consolidate existing or planned website chatbot investments to a single vendor with the added benefit of an IVA.

Save time, money and resources: You don’t have to write a single line of code, craft conversations, build workflows from scratch, or train the bot. On average, our Intelligent Virtual Assistants can be deployed in just two weeks, ramped and trained on day one and ready with pre-built conversations to engage your website visitors.

Accelerate time to value across the customer revenue lifecycle: IVAs augment marketing, sales, and customer success teams to realize a greater return on their marketing investments, find more sales qualified opportunities faster, and grow revenue through expansion opportunities for their organization.

Smarter than your average bot: Conversica IVAs—built upon our Intelligent Automation platform, a powerful combination of Conversational AI, Deep Learning, and Process Automation—support multi-channel conversations, take smart, accurate actions with your customers, and provide visibility and accountability into each and every interaction while extracting contact information and updating CRM and marketing automation platforms.

About Conversica

Conversica is the pioneer and leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS-based software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages contacts, prospects, customers, or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented intelligent automation platform with nearly a billion interactions, integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), business process automation and deep learning capabilities that engage contacts over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

