Enphase Energy and SunCool Bring Reliable Solar-Plus-Storage to Florida Homeowners

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that SunCool Energy has started offering the Enphase Encharge™ storage system to customers in South Florida. Encharge storage systems feature Enphase Ensemble™ energy management technology, which powers the world’s first fully integrated, grid-agnostic microinverter-based solar-plus-storage system.



The Enphase Encharge 10™ and Encharge 3™ storage systems offer usable and scalable battery storage capacities of 10.1 kWh and 3.4 kWh, respectively. This modular architecture helps installers to right-size storage for either customers’ whole-home backup loads or to start small and grow over time, without additional external inverters. With a grid-agnostic system and fail-safe design with multiple, redundant microinverters in each storage device and a passive cooling system with no moving parts, the Encharge storage system offers maximum reliability. The Encharge storage system also provides a simple path to energy independence with Enphase grid-forming microinverters to keep homes powered when the grid goes down and save money when the grid is up.

“The active hurricane season has many of our customers calling us about adding home energy backup, and our Enphase system owners are delighted to hear that we can do a seamless upgrade to their existing systems with Encharge storage,” said Greg Gearhart, owner at SunCool. “On the installation side of the business, we get tremendous confidence from the reliability of Enphase products, and when we do need real-time support during an install, Enphase picks up the phone right away. The level of customer support from Enphase cannot be compared to the 24-48-hour call-back times we’ve had elsewhere, and we look forward to serving the strong demand here in Florida.”

One of the first fully resilient Enphase-based solar-plus-storage systems deployed by SunCool Energy was at a Duck Key, Florida residence. The newly constructed home features 37 Enphase IQ 7™ microinverters and three Enphase Encharge 10 storage devices, for a total of 11.6 kW solar production and 30 kWh of storage.

“My goal was to protect the house from the power outages that come with the hurricanes and storms down here, and the Enphase Encharge storage system working in tandem with our Enphase microinverters gave us the option for true energy resilience,” said John Wolfe, Enphase homeowner in Duck Key, Florida. “I particularly like that the Encharge storage units use battery chemistry that does not pose the fire risk which conventional Lithium-Ion batteries do, and that the system has built-in brownout protection for the bigger appliances that start with a demand spike. The fire safety aspect gave me the confidence to install the units right inside the house. They are also great looking. This system allows us to utilize our abundant sunshine and be more environmentally conscious.”

“Greg and his team at SunCool Energy are at the cutting edge of delivering energy independence to their customers, and the system they installed at the Wolfe residence is a testament to the outstanding work they do,” said Mehran Sedigh, vice president and general manager of the energy storage business at Enphase Energy. “We are committed to empowering solar installers with a combination of the best products and an outstanding customer experience, and I look forward to seeing SunCool continue to succeed with solar-plus-storage from Enphase.”

The Enphase Encharge storage system features Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps support the initial demand spike from motor-driven appliances, such as air conditioners and pumps, and gives homeowners the power of complete insight into solar and storage performance with the Enphase Enlighten™ energy management platform. Encharge storage systems are plug-and-play compatible with new and existing Enphase solar systems with IQ 6™ and IQ 7 microinverters, which provides a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase solar customers. Enphase Encharge storage offers the confidence and convenience of a maintenance-free battery system, remote software upgrades, and a limited 10-year warranty.

For more information about Enphase Ensemble energy management technology and the Encharge storage system, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, Encharge, Ensemble, Encharge 10, Encharge 3, IQ 7, Power Start, IQ 6, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products including grid-agnostic and off-grid and software-enabled abilities; our product reliability; the simplicity, ease and flexibility of installation and upgradability of using our products; our customer service, including call wait-times; and the capabilities and service of our partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: Christian Zdebel, pr@enphase.com, 484-788-2384

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d71c7ce-c1ed-4562-a974-5a790a623629