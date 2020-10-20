ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Blank Wearables Purchases With S&S Activewear Up More Than 200%

/EIN News/ -- -- Robust and Growing Business --



Fort Worth, TX, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., located in Haltom City, Texas, is continuing to thrive despite the current national economic conditions. Its blank wearable purchases are up more than 200% compared to the same period last year, as reported by our largest blank wearables’ supplier, S&S Activewear.

https://www.facebook.com/admqendeavors/?ti=as

https://admendeavors.com/

ADM Endeavors, Inc. CEO Marc Johnson stated: “Lacey Lee, the Account Manager for our Company with S&S Activewear, the Company’s largest supplier of blank wearables, has sent out a congratulations statement to the Company on its 203% increase in blank wearables purchases for the period, year-over-year, (January 1, 2019 – October 19, 2019, $225,060) compared to (January 1, 2020 - October 19, 2020, $702,104).

Blank wearables are garments, whether they be hats, t-shirts, hoodies, or backpacks, which Just Right Products customizes to a customer’s specific needs.

Mr. Johnson added: “The Company continues to do a robust and growing business with its diverse and quality products offered to its customers. ADM Endeavors has been able to achieve increased sales even amidst the current economic condition primarily due to management shifting labor and production to meet the change in demands of its customers. This includes face mask sourcing and in-house face mask printing. Our hard-working staff has been very flexible to assist during this time by changing production schedules to comply with social distancing in the workplace. This new schedule has also allowed us to maximize the use of key screen-printing equipment up to approximately 72 hours a week.”

Mr. Johnson continued: “We strive to produce quality products and deliver quality service that will benefit both our customers and our shareholders. Our customers agree about the quality of our products.”

ABOUT ADMQ: https://admendeavors.com/ Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products’ salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen-Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584