Vital Farms to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 before market open. Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The live conference call webcast can be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events.” The webcast will be also be archived.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 14,000 stores nationwide.

Media:

Nisha Devarajan

Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com