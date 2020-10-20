CinCor Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed with CIN-107 in Phase 2 Study in Treatment Resistant Hypertensive Subjects

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (“CinCor”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medications targeting cardiovascular disease, announced today that they have dosed the first subject in the brigHTN study. The brigHTN study is a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the blood pressure lowering effects of CIN-107, a novel, once daily, and highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI) in subjects with treatment resistant hypertension. CIN-107 is currently being developed for both treatment resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism (PA).



The brigHTN clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CIN-107 in subjects who have not achieved goal blood pressures, despite receiving multiple anti-hypertensive agents. The study is being conducted at approximately 70 sites in the U.S.

“There is such strong evidence that in those hypertensive patients who are able to achieve goal blood pressures, the risk of adverse cardiovascular outcomes is significantly reduced. Despite the availability of multiple anti-hypertensive agents, often used in combination, a substantial number of adherent hypertensive patients are not able to reduce their blood pressures to optimal levels. CIN-107 represents a new class of anti-hypertensive agents that has the possibility of providing significant anti-hypertensive effects to treatment resistant patients, as well as to the broader hypertensive population.” said Jon Isaacsohn, M.D. FACC, CEO of CinCor.

About CinCor

CinCor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to advance promising clinical candidates toward marketing approval. CinCor’s focus is on cardiovascular, metabolic and kidney diseases. CinCor Pharma, Inc. was founded by Jon Isaacsohn, M.D. FACC, and Catherine Pearce, DHSc, MBA, in 2018. CinCor investors include Sofinnova Investments, Sofinnova Partners, 5AM Ventures and CinRx Pharma.

About CIN-107

CIN-107 works through the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS), which is responsible for regulating the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. CIN-107 is a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor being developed for large unmet medical needs, including resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension guidelines were changed in 2017 by the Joint National Committee (JNC) based on overwhelming data demonstrating that reducing blood pressures to less than 130/80 mmHg reduced the risk of cardiac events, particularly heart attacks and stroke. With this target blood pressure, approximately 17% of the hypertensive population do not achieve goal levels despite the use of combinations of blood pressure lowering medications and are considered treatment resistant. Data have shown the risk of MI, stroke, and death in adults with resistant hypertension to be 2- to 6-fold higher than in hypertensive adults who achieve goal levels.

