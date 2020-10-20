At CAGR of 89.2% | Micro-LED Display Market Expected to Reach $1,945.6 Million by 2025
Rise in demand for consumer electronics. In 2018, China is projected to dominate the Asia-Pacific marketPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the micro-LED market is driven by rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants such as Sony and Apple towards micro-LEDs display. However, high cost of these displays is expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The global micro-LED display market was valued at $22.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at $1,945.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 89.2% from 2018 to 2025. At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the global micro-LED display market. In 2018, China is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific market. However, Germany is expected to lead the overall market in Europe in 2018. In the same year, the U.S. is estimated to dominate the North American market.
In 2018, based on product, the large-scale display segment is anticipated to dominate the global micro-LED display market, in terms of revenue. However, based on industry vertical, consumer electronics is projected to lead the global market in the same year.
The global micro-LED display market is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for bright & power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED displays. However, high cost of micro-LED display is expected to restrain the growth of the market.
Top Impacting Factors
Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED displays, high cost of micro-LED display, and upsurge in demand for the consumer electronics are the significant factors that impact the growth of the global micro-LED display market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the market growth.
The key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Samsung, Sony Corporation, Oculus, VueReal, LG Display, Play Nitride, eLUX, Rohinni LLC, and Aledia.
