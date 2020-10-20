Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,654,412) deaths (39,925), and recoveries (1,363,106)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,654,412) deaths (39,925), and recoveries (1,363,106) by region:
Central (59,395 cases; 1,127 deaths; 52,884 recoveries): Burundi (549; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,506; 424; 20,117), CAR (4,855; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,390; 93; 1,194), Congo (5,156; 92; 4,400), DRC (11,052; 303; 10,473), Equatorial Guinea (5,070; 83; 4,954), Gabon (8,884; 54; 8,452), Sao Tome & Principe (933; 15; 898).
Eastern (195,381; 3,664; 122,755): Comoros (502; 7; 485), Djibouti (5,469; 61; 5,379), Eritrea (452; 0; 388), Ethiopia (89,860; 1,365; 43,149), Kenya (45,076; 839; 32,084), Madagascar (16,814; 238; 16,215), Mauritius (419; 10; 379), Rwanda (4,992; 34; 4,797), Seychelles (149; 0; 148), Somalia (3,890; 101; 3,166), South Sudan (2,847; 55; 2,631), Sudan (13,711; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (10,691; 97; 6,992).
Northern (436,010; 12,546; 322,571): Algeria (54,402; 1,856; 38,215), Egypt (105,547; 6,130; 98,314), Libya (49,949; 732; 27,262), Mauritania (7,608; 163; 7,301), Morocco (175,749; 2,976; 146,421), Tunisia (42,727; 687; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (778,300; 19,884; 693,743): Angola (7,829; 248; 4,450), Botswana (4,274; 21; 915), Eswatini (5,788; 116; 5,427), Lesotho (1,833; 42; 961), Malawi (5,860; 181; 4,757), Mozambique (11,080; 75; 8,836), Namibia (12,326; 131; 10,426), South Africa (705,254; 18,492; 635,257), Zambia (15,897; 346; 15,031), Zimbabwe (8,159; 232; 7,683).
Western (185,326; 2,704; 171,153): Benin (2,496, 41; 2,330), Burkina Faso (2,387; 65; 1,802), Cape Verde (7,800; 87; 6,620), Côte d'Ivoire (20,324; 121; 20,029), Gambia (3,649; 118; 2,649), Ghana (47,372; 310; 46,664), Guinea (11,518; 70; 10,427), Guinea-Bissau (2,389; 41; 1,782), Liberia (1,381; 82; 1,271), Mali (3,407; 132; 2,588), Niger (1,211; 69; 1,128), Nigeria (61,558; 1,125; 56,697), Senegal (15,432; 319; 13,865), Sierra Leone (2,331; 73; 1,760), Togo (2,071; 51; 1,541).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).