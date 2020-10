Digital Enablement, Technological Advancements & Growing Demand from Smaller Cities to Drive Used Car Sales Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Infographic

SAUDI ARABIA, October 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- • The Saudi Traffic Department introduced the facility for online transfer of ownership for sale of vehicles amidst the Covid-19 lockdown to enable transfer without requiring a periodic technical inspection. This move is expected to facilitate used car sales in the future due to increase ease for buyers & sellers.• The adoption of online channels for purchasing cars is rapidly increasing as a spill-over of the Covid-19 pandemic. SyarahOnline, the recently launched e-commerce car service of Syarah, sold ~420 new & used cars prior to the VAT increment.Shift towards Online Platforms: In order to tap the more consumers, many authorized dealerships are expected to increase their presence online. Along with listing of used car inventory online, some dealerships are planning to develop e-commerce platforms to sell used cars and to enable 100% online end-to-end transactions from the convenience of the homes without having to visit the showrooms.Increasing Demand for SUVs & Crossovers: Although traditionally, sedans have dominated the used car sales in the Kingdom, recently there has been increasing demand for SUVs & crossovers. SUVs and crossovers are suitable for the hot & harsh climatic conditions in the country and have relatively longer ownership period.Leveraging Latest Technologies: The online platforms as well as dealerships looking to expand their presence online, plan to implement latest technologies such as 360 degrees 3D view of the interiors & exteriors, artificial intelligence to leverage consumer behavioural insights and more in order to create a better user browsing experience. These technologies along with the provision of detailed vehicle history & inspected reports are expected to be a game changer in the market.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Outlook to 2025 - By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized), By Type of Car (Sedans & Hatchbacks, SUVs & Crossovers, Pick-ups and Luxury), By Brand (Toyota, Hyundai, GMC & Chevrolet, Ford and Others), By Type of Sourcing, By Age of Vehicle (Less than 1 year, 1-3 years, 3-5 years & More than 5 years), By Kilometers Driven (Less than 50,000 Km, 50,000-80,000 Km, 80,000-120,000 Km & More than 120,000 Km) and By Region (Northern, Southern, Central, Eastern and Western)” observed that the used cars market in Saudi Arabia after declining post 2016, witnessed recovery in 2019 and improvement in the used to new car sales ratio. Increasing value-added service offerings, rising presence of dealerships online and introduction of Mojaz online vehicle history report are further expected to drive the industry’s growth in the future. The Used Car Industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% on the basis of gross transaction value over the forecast period 2019-2025.For More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -Key Segments Covered: -Saudi Arabia Used Car Market (On the basis of GTV)Saudi Arabia Used Car Market (On the basis of Sales Volume)Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Segmentations (On the basis of Sales Volume)By Market StructureOrganizedUnorganizedBy Type of CarsSedans & HatchbacksSUVs & CrossoversPick-upsLuxuryBy BrandToyotaHyundaiGMC & ChevroletFordOthersBy Age of VehicleLess than 1 year1-3 years3-5 yearsMore than 5 yearsBy Kilometers DrivenLess than 50,000 Km50,000-80,000 Km80,000-120,000 KmMore than 120,000 KmBy RegionsCentralWesternEasternSouthernNorthernBy Age Group of Buyers18-30 Years30-60 YearsMore than 60 YearsBy Type of SourcingCar-Rental/Leasing Companies (including Auctions)Buy-Sell/Park-SellImportsTrade-InsOrganized Used Car MarketBy Sales ChannelMulti-brand Outlets/ExhibitionsAuthorized/Direct Dealership OutletsUnorganized Used Car MarketBy Sales ChannelCustomer to Customer (C2C)Local DealershipsDealerships CoveredAbdul Latif Jameel MotorsAljomaih Automotive Company Ltd.Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co.Universal Motors Agencies Ltd.Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.United Motors CompanyGulf Advantage Automobiles LLCOthersOnline Auto-Classifieds/Platforms CoveredHarajMotorySyarahSaudiSaleAbi SayaraKey Target AudienceCar DealershipsCar ManufacturersCar-Rental and Leasing CompaniesUsed Car Importing CompaniesOnline Auto Classified CompaniesIndustry AssociationsRegulatory BodiesUsed Car Auction CompaniesTime Period Captured in the ReportHistorical Period: 2014-2019Forecast Period: 2019-2025Key Topics Covered in the Report: -Overview and Genesis of Saudi Arabia Used Car IndustryTarget Audience DemographicsTrends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges FacedSaudi Arabia Used Car Market Size and Segmentations, 2014 - 2019Ecosystem and Value Chain of Used Car IndustryCustomer Decision Making Parameters & Brand Perception MappingCross Comparisons between Major Authorized Dealerships and Online Auto-Classifieds/Platforms and Company ProfilesFuture Market Size and Segmentations, 2019-2025FCovid-19 Impact on the Industry, the Way Forward & Upcoming Online Business ModelsAnalysts’ RecommendationsFor More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -Related Reports by Ken Research: -Contact Us: -Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249