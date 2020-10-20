Lantronix Engineering Services Support Creation of Embodied’s Moxie, a Revolutionary Robot for Child Development

Lantronix Helped Create Moxie’s AI-Driven Operating System With Advanced IoT, Camera, Privacy and Security Functionality

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that its engineering team supported Embodied Inc., an industry-leading robotics and artificial intelligence company, in the creation of, a revolutionary new companion robot for children.



“Security and privacy have been an uncompromising priority for us since the inception of Moxie, which is why it was extremely important for us to work with Lantronix Engineering Services. Lantronix has an impressive track record and a deep and solid expertise in security,” said Paolo Pirjanian, CEO and Founder of Embodied Inc. “With the support of the Lantronix team to aid in the development of a secure operating system with advanced IoT, privacy, security, and camera technologies, we were able to bring Moxie to market.”

Designed to promote children’s social, emotional, and cognitive development through play-based learning, Moxie utilizes advanced AI, IoT and robotics technologies. Moxie is a new type of robot that has the ability to understand and express emotions with believable facial expressions, emotive speech and body language, tapping into human psychology and neurology to create deeper bonds to help support child development.

Challenge: Create a Secure AI-based Robot for Children

Privacy and security are top requirements for mobile and robotic products, especially those designed for use by children. Challenges included developing secure over-the-air operating system updates, secure boot, Android-verified boot, secure external interfaces and avoidance of backdoor intrusion. In addition, Moxie needed advanced camera technologies with the ability to adjust to scene changes and varied lighting environments.

Solution: Lantronix Engineering Services

Embodied’s designers chose the Lantronix Engineering Services team to support the development of a secure operating system with advanced privacy, security, and camera technologies to ensure that Moxie would be safe for use by children. In addition, the Lantronix team helped deliver the most appropriate options for camera exposure control to ensure image quality in challenging imaging environments. Implementing advanced camera technology enables Moxie to interact while adaptively adjusting to scene changes, such as dim lighting conditions.

Results: Moxie, A Secure Robot to Help Children Develop Meaningful Skills

With the support of Lantronix’s Engineering Services, the Embodied team created Moxie, the first-ever animate companion robot for children. With Lantronix’s Engineering Services delivering advanced privacy, security and interactivity features, Embodied was able to quickly develop a market-ready prototype. In addition, Lantronix’s contributions supported and freed up resources for the Embodied team, enabling them to spend their time and efforts on creating Moxie’s interactive and educational capabilities. Lantronix’s contributions helped Embodied bring Moxie to market faster, more affordably and with built-in security updates and patches that can be remotely updated.

Deliverables included:

Security & Privacy Deliverables:

Secure Boot, ensuring that the only initial software that can be run on the device is authorized, ensuring a secure boot sequence/chain

Android Verified Boot, verifying the Android kernel and filesystems are authenticated cryptographically

Secure external interfaces, ensuring no ports are susceptible to backdoor intrusion

Secure device software updates, enabling application of security patches and future features

Advanced Camera Deliverables:

Auto-exposure library, providing the ability to adaptively adjust to scene changes with varied lighting environments, particularly in dim lighting conditions.



“Moxie’s advanced AI-driven operating system, created with support from Lantronix’s Engineering Services team, gives children a companion robot that delivers a unique developmental experience,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy for Lantronix. “With Lantronix Engineering Services, Embodied was able to affordably jumpstart the design, create a usable prototype and deliver a market-ready Moxie to market.”

About Lantronix Engineering Services

Lantronix offers a full range of production-ready Edge AI computing solutions, including multi-disciplinary engineering services. Its experienced engineering team provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices to help its customers meet their technical goals and quickly get products to prototype and market. Lantronix’s flexible engineering offerings range from fixed-cost turnkey product development to augmenting design teams in complex areas of product development, including camera development, voice control, machine learning, mechanical and RF design and thermal and power optimization.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

Incorporated in California in 1989 and reincorporated in Delaware in 2000, Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, products and technologies for the support of the creation of the companion robot for children and their potential effects on revenue on future business and on our performance, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2019, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2020 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG, and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488