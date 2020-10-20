VSBLTY SELECTED BY LENDLEASE TO JOIN FOUNDERS ALLIANCE OF INNOVATIVE SCIENTIFIC & TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN MILAN, ITALY

VSBLTY Will Lead MIND Smart Retail Technologies Group

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Lendlease, an international developer of property and infrastructure, to join the Founders Alliance of the Federated Innovation @ MIND (Milan Innovation District) in Milan, Italy.

Lendlease—whose core expertise is shaping cities and creating strong, connected communities— has signed a 99 years concession for the development and operations of the area that hosted Expo 2015 and convert it to a scientific and technology center of global excellence. MIND is to be a world-class ecosystem for scientific, economic, social and cultural innovation, leveraging the strengths of all public and private institutions involved in the Urban Regeneration Project and of all participants who will lease, use and share the buildings and other spaces built and developed within the Lendlease Development Project.

In making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are both honored and delighted to be invited by Lendlease to join so many other industry-leading companies to pioneer the development of this world-class scientific and technology center.” VSBLTY’s role will be to lead a collaboration of industry leaders of smart retail technology solutions, Hutton said.

To date, more than 100 international organizations have agreed to participate in building this major urbanization project.

Andrea Ruckstuhl, Head of Italy and Continental Europe of Lendlease, said, “We are pleased to welcome VSBLTY to join the development of a site where Lendlease, Arexpo, Galeazzi Hospital, University of Milan, Human Technopole and Fondazione Triulza are already functioning. This innovation ecosystem will allow both individuals and organizations to progress through the sharing of resources and infrastructures.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

In other news, in connection with the recent addition of Thomas D. Hays, III to the Board of Directors, the company announces the resignation of Laurette Pitts and expresses its appreciation for her service to the company and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence, computer vision and machine learning.

About Lendlease (www.lendlease.com)

The international developer creates award-winning urban precincts, including new communities, retail and business centers, as well as essential civic and social infrastructures such as state-of-the-art hospitals, universities and stadiums around the world. Lendlease has been entrusted with many projects of public, cultural and social significance including constructing the Sydney Opera House, creating the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, and restoring and renovating historic buildings such as London’s Tate Britain and National Theatre. Headquartered in Sydney, Lendlease has four operating regions: Australia, Europe, the Americas and Asia.

