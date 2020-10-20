Parexel Biotech Collaborates with Synairgen on Pivotal Phase III Trial for Study of Inhaled COVID-19 Treatment

Synairgen selects Parexel Biotech for global study to evaluate interferon beta compound

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies to improve world health, from clinical through commercialization, today announced that its Biotech division has entered into a strategic collaboration with Synairgen plc, a respiratory drug discovery and development company, to conduct a pivotal phase III study of an interferon beta (IFN-beta) treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Parexel Biotech provides tailored solutions for biotech and medical device companies to accelerate their development goals and help them achieve faster market access.



Synairgen’s study will evaluate the ability of SNG001, an inhaled formulation of IFN-beta-1a, to accelerate recovery among hospitalized patients receiving oxygen. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is expected to enroll 900 patients across approximately 20 countries.

In July, Synairgen reported positive results from its Phase II trial of 101 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and an interim analysis of safety, biomarker and efficacy data from their Phase II COPD trial in September 2020 supports the continued development of SNG001 in COVID-19 patients.

“There is a distinct sense of urgency, paired with a clear need for safety, in the race to find a treatment for the most debilitating and deadly consequences of COVID-19,” said Graciela Racaro, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Operations, Parexel Biotech. “Working with Synairgen, we are able to share our global reach, deep therapeutic expertise and innovative approaches to support a pivotal study of their novel, inhaled therapy.”

SNG001 is an inhaled formulation of IFN-beta-1a, which is a naturally occurring protein that orchestrates the body’s antiviral responses. Research has shown that a deficiency of IFN-beta increases susceptibility to more severe respiratory symptoms among older and at-risk patients. SNG001 is designed to help restore the lung’s ability to neutralize the virus.

“In the past, we’ve always run our own clinical trials, working with hospitals and research centers,” said Richard Marsden, Chief Executive Officer for Synairgen. “In the case of the SG018 trial, however, there is a clear need to find a global partner to ensure a smooth, fast, and successful trial. We look forward to working with Parexel Biotech as we progress this potential breakthrough therapy for COVID-19 patients.”

