WindMIL Therapeutics Announces Marrow-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (MILs®) Data Selected for Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocyte (MILs®) products for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that data regarding MILs® as a potential cancer immunotherapy for hematological and solid tumors has been selected for a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting which will take place virtually November 9 – 14, 2020.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Marrow-infiltrating Lymphocytes (MILs®): A Novel Adoptive Immunotherapy for Hematological and Solid Tumors
Abstract ID14151
Presenter: Eric Lutz, PhD, Director of Research, WindMIL Therapeutics

A copy of the abstract can be viewed online through the SITC website. The presentation will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall from November 9 – 14, 2020.

About WindMIL Therapeutics
WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs®) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in bone marrow-derived T cell therapies, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. The company’s proprietary process to activate, transform and expand T cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com.

WindMIL Therapeutics Media Contact:
Gina Cestari
6 Degrees
(917) 797-7904
gcestari@6degreespr.com

