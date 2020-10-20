XPO Logistics Expands Environmentally Friendly Fleet of Mega-Trucks and Semi-Trailers in Spain

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics , a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has invested in purchasing 10 additional mega-trucks and 280 semi-trailers in Spain, strengthening its eco-friendly fleet capacity. Mega-trucks have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by up to 20% compared with traditional trucks, as each 25.25-metre vehicle is able to transport 65% more freight per trip.



XPO will use its 25 mega-trucks to cover routes in its less-than-truckload (LTL) network, expanding service between Valencia and Malaga, Barcelona and Madrid, and Seville and Granada. The company is a leader in LTL pallet transport in Spain, with over five million pallets delivered in 2019.

The new semi-trailers will be used for full truckload and LTL service across the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco. Each 13.6-metre unit has the capacity to transport up to 25 tonnes of freight using best-in-class transport technology for safety and efficiency. The expansion increases XPO’s semi-trailer fleet to approximately 2,400 units.

Massimo Marsili, managing director, transport – Iberia, XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to be a green transport leader in Spain, where our commitment to reduce emissions serves our customers and helps to protect the planet. Our fleet investments integrate the latest innovations into our operations, allowing us to grow the business while delighting our customers and contributing to a greener future for freight transport.”

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees.

