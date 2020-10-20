In Memory Analytics Market Will Create New Growth Opportunities In The Coming Years, Growing at a CAGR of 25.40% By 2023
Predictive asset management solution is expected to attain significant growth in the upcoming years.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Objective of the In Memory Analytics Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for In Memory Analytics Industry over the forecast years. In In Memory Analytics Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.
The global In-Memory analytics market revenue was valued at $1.956 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $11.858 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.40% from 2019 to 2026.
In-memory analytics helps organization to improve the overall speed in the BI system and provide different business intelligence clients with quicker solutions as compared to traditional disk based BI systems, especially for queries that take a long time to process in a large database. Furthermore, rise in need for self-service business intelligence and advanced technologies are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. Numerous benefits associated with in-memory analytics include real-time insights, fast processing, and safety & security features provided to the organizations data. Furthermore, digital transformation using real-time analytics and increase in volume of data are the major factors that boost the growth of the market. In addition, surge in trends for self-service BI tools and technological advancement in computing power are the factors that fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among various industry verticals is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, improved scalability and security with cloud-based in-memory analytics and higher adoption by SMEs are expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.
The sale & marketing optimization segment dominated the in-memory analytics market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its adoption by many companies for understanding the requirements of the customers. Furthermore, predictive asset management segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its adoption by organizations for analyzing historical and real-time data from various sites for helping them predict the excepted failures before it happens.
The BFSI sector dominated the in-memory analytics market industry in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its adoption in various banking and financial institution to improve customer service and satisfaction, to enter new markets, and to establish data exchange. Furthermore, the IT & telecom sector is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its adoption for gaining customer insights as well as product performance insights from huge quantity of data.
By region, the global in-memory analytics market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors that drive the growth of the market in this region include increase in demand for in-memory database system for quick storage and fast transfer of files, presence of major market players, and technical expertise in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to adoption of in-memory analytics by various SMEs for managing huge quantity of data.
The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., International Business Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Software AG, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Qlik Technologies, and Kognito Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
The research offers a detailed segmentation of the In Memory Analytics Market. Key segments analyzed in the research include Component Type, Product Type, Geography and more. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each Component Type, Product Type for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the In Memory Analytics Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.
