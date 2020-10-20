Blockchain in Logistics Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Blockchain in Logistics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Blockchain in Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Blockchain in Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Blockchain in Logistics market. This report focused on Blockchain in Logistics market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Blockchain in Logistics Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Maersk
Microsoft
Alibaba
Amazon
Wal-Mart
Lynx (Alibaba)
ShipChai
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Marketing and Advertising
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain in Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain in Logistics Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Public Blockchain
1.4.3 Private Blockchain
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Marketing and Advertising
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Blockchain in Logistics Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Blockchain in Logistics Industry
1.6.1.1 Blockchain in Logistics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Blockchain in Logistics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Blockchain in Logistics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Maersk
13.1.1 Maersk Company Details
13.1.2 Maersk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Maersk Blockchain in Logistics Introduction
13.1.4 Maersk Revenue in Blockchain in Logistics Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Maersk Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft
13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Microsoft Blockchain in Logistics Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.3 Alibaba
13.3.1 Alibaba Company Details
13.3.2 Alibaba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Alibaba Blockchain in Logistics Introduction
13.3.4 Alibaba Revenue in Blockchain in Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Alibaba Recent Development
13.4 Amazon
13.4.1 Amazon Company Details
13.4.2 Amazon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Amazon Blockchain in Logistics Introduction
13.4.4 Amazon Revenue in Blockchain in Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Amazon Recent Development
13.5 Wal-Mart
13.5.1 Wal-Mart Company Details
13.5.2 Wal-Mart Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Wal-Mart Blockchain in Logistics Introduction
13.5.4 Wal-Mart Revenue in Blockchain in Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Wal-Mart Recent Development
13.6 Lynx (Alibaba)
13.6.1 Lynx (Alibaba) Company Details
13.6.2 Lynx (Alibaba) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Lynx (Alibaba) Blockchain in Logistics Introduction
13.6.4 Lynx (Alibaba) Revenue in Blockchain in Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Lynx (Alibaba) Recent Development
13.7 ShipChai
13.7.1 ShipChai Company Details
13.7.2 ShipChai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 ShipChai Blockchain in Logistics Introduction
13.7.4 ShipChai Revenue in Blockchain in Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 ShipChai Recent Development
Continued….
