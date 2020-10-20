In-Flight Meals Service Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “In-Flight Meals Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The In-Flight Meals Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global In-Flight Meals Service market. This report focused on In-Flight Meals Service market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global In-Flight Meals Service Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global In-Flight Meals Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Journey Group
On Air Dining
KLM Catering Services Schiphol
Air Fayre, Servair
LSG Lufthansa Service Holding
Abby’s Catering
AAS Catering
ANA Catering Service
TajSATS Air Catering
Brahim’s SATS Food Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Meals
Bakery and Confectionary
Beverages
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Full Service
Low Cost
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-Flight Meals Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-Flight Meals Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-Flight Meals Service are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by In-Flight Meals Service Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global In-Flight Meals Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Meals
1.4.3 Bakery and Confectionary
1.4.4 Beverages
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global In-Flight Meals Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Full Service
1.5.3 Low Cost
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): In-Flight Meals Service Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the In-Flight Meals Service Industry
1.6.1.1 In-Flight Meals Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and In-Flight Meals Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for In-Flight Meals Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Journey Group
13.1.1 Journey Group Company Details
13.1.2 Journey Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Journey Group In-Flight Meals Service Introduction
13.1.4 Journey Group Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Journey Group Recent Development
13.2 On Air Dining
13.2.1 On Air Dining Company Details
13.2.2 On Air Dining Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 On Air Dining In-Flight Meals Service Introduction
13.2.4 On Air Dining Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 On Air Dining Recent Development
13.3 KLM Catering Services Schiphol
13.3.1 KLM Catering Services Schiphol Company Details
13.3.2 KLM Catering Services Schiphol Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 KLM Catering Services Schiphol In-Flight Meals Service Introduction
13.3.4 KLM Catering Services Schiphol Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 KLM Catering Services Schiphol Recent Development
13.4 Air Fayre, Servair
13.4.1 Air Fayre, Servair Company Details
13.4.2 Air Fayre, Servair Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Air Fayre, Servair In-Flight Meals Service Introduction
13.4.4 Air Fayre, Servair Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Air Fayre, Servair Recent Development
13.6 Abby’s Catering
13.6.1 Abby’s Catering Company Details
13.6.2 Abby’s Catering Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Abby’s Catering In-Flight Meals Service Introduction
13.6.4 Abby’s Catering Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Abby’s Catering Recent Development
13.7 AAS Catering
13.7.1 AAS Catering Company Details
13.7.2 AAS Catering Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 AAS Catering In-Flight Meals Service Introduction
13.7.4 AAS Catering Revenue in In-Flight Meals Service Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 AAS Catering Recent Development
13.9 ANA Catering Service
13.10 TajSATS Air Catering
13.11 Brahim’s SATS Food Services
