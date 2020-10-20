Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Reach Valuation of $22.16 Billion by 2027
Rise in incidences of kidney diseases global lydrive the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.
Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in incidences of kidney diseases, and issues associated with kidney transplants have boosted growth of the hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market highlights that the market is expected to reach $15.68 billion by 2019, from $22.16 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in incidences of kidney diseases, and issues associated with kidney transplants have boosted the growth of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations hamper the market. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Covid-19 scenario:
• Medical device manufacturers rely heavily on healthcare facilities for their clinical trial data collection. Most medical device products must go through clinical trials, which is difficult during pandemic due to disrupted supply chain and lack of healthcare professionals.
• During the Covid-19 pandemic, medical device companies have found it hard to make informed decisions regarding their products and regulatory obligations amid uncertainty which, in turn, has slowed the rate of manufacturing.
The hemodialysis segment dominated the market
By type, the hemodialysis segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, as it is a preferred form of approach among healthcare professionals and patients suffering from ESRD. However, the peritoneal dialysis segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to emergence of technologically advanced products for peritoneal dialysis.
The home dialysis segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2027
By dialysis site, the home dialysis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness and surge in demand for home healthcare among dialysis patients. However, the clinics and dialysis centers segment dominated the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market, as most patients prefer to receive dialysis treatments through services provided by dialysis centers.
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share
By region, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in cases of ESRD, CKDs, diabetes, and hypertension coupled with surge in diagnosis rates.
The Major Key Players Are:
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Cook Group, Angiodynamics Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Asahi Kasei Corp.
