Government And Non-Governmental Organisations Supporting The Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Boosts Its Growth

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Global Report 2020

The Business Research Company’s Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Report 2020

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The support from government and non-governmental organisations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market. The government organisations enforces laws and regulations, raises funds to support the non-animal testing methods such as tests on human volunteers, advanced computer-modelling techniques, and also funds studies with human volunteers. In order to support non-animal testing, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019, awarded $4.25 million to the USA based universities including Johns Hopkins University, Vanderbilt University, Oregon State University, and the University of California to research for alternative tests replacing animals with non-animal alternatives and to make the test procedures less painful to the laboratory animals. Similar research programs to promote non-animal testing procedures are also initiated by countries such as Denmark, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, China and Korea. The constant support from the government drives the growth of the non-animal testing market.

The global non-animal alternatives testing market was worth $1.11 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.62% and reach $1.65 billion by 2023.

The companies in the non-animal testing market are increasingly investing in technologies such as organs on the chip technology as an alternative to animal testing. Organs-on the-chip method contains human cells on a chip which mimics the structure and function of human organs and organs system instead of using of animal for the test. Following the trend, in 2018, Emulate was funded an amount of $36 million from its founder’s fund, along with ALS Investment Fund, SciFi VC, and GlassWall Syndicate Association, to extend its biological capabilities to liver-chip, intestine-chip, lung-chip, and brain-chip, and to its human-relevant models of thrombosis and immune system modulation. ALS Investment Fund, SciFi VC and GlassWall Syndicate Association are venture capital and private equity firms that support and finance biotech companies.

The alternative to animal testing market is segmented by technology into cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, and omics technology. It is also segmented by method into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, and ex-vivo, and by end-user into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry, and food industry.

The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve the use of animals for tests to determine the safety standards for products. The non-animal alternatives testing market involves testing for drugs and cosmetic products using non-animal testing methods. Organs-on-chip, In-vitro test, and In-silico test are some examples of techniques and methodologies used as an alternative to animal testing.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market - By Type (Animal Type, Industrial Application), Drivers, Restraints, Global Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2035

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-testing-and-non-animal-alternative-testing-market)

Organ-On-Chips Market - By Models (Lung-On-Chip, Heart-On-Chip, Liver-On-Chip, Intestine-On-Chip, Kidney-On-Chip And More), By Applications, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organ-on-chip-market)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.