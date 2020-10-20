News Release - DUI #3, Assault on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504079
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair / Tpr James Gallup
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10-19-20 at 2045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 58 East, Irasburg VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Assault on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: John R Stacey
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10-19-20 at approx 2045 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was notified of a truck
that had driven onto the lawn of a residence along VT Rte 58 E in Irasburg, and
struck their house along with other items. The operator was identified as John
Stacey DOB: 10-19-83, and was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of
DUI-Alcohol #3. While attempting to place Stacey in custody, he spit on
Troopers and was resisting arrest. Stacey was lodged for lack of $2500 bail and
is scheduled to be arraigned on 10-20-20 at 1300 hrs at VT Superior Court,
Criminal Division, Orleans County.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-20-20 at 1300 hrs
COURT: Orleans District
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: $2500
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-4739