News Release - DUI #3, Assault on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504079

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Amy LeClair / Tpr James Gallup

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10-19-20 at 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 58 East, Irasburg VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Assault on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: John R Stacey

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10-19-20 at approx 2045 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was notified of a truck

that had driven onto the lawn of a residence along VT Rte 58 E in Irasburg, and

struck their house along with other items. The operator was identified as John

Stacey DOB: 10-19-83, and was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of

DUI-Alcohol #3. While attempting to place Stacey in custody, he spit on

Troopers and was resisting arrest. Stacey was lodged for lack of $2500 bail and

is scheduled to be arraigned on 10-20-20 at 1300 hrs at VT Superior Court,

Criminal Division, Orleans County.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-20-20 at 1300 hrs

COURT: Orleans District

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: $2500

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739