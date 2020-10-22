Joyoshare 2020 Halloween Special Gift - Get New Product and More
To celebrate Halloween 2020 together with users worldwide, Joyoshare officially starts a three-week special offering from October 20 to November 10.HONG KONG, CHINA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joyoshare Studio, a professional multimedia software developer and provider, recently rolls out its Halloween activity, from 20th October to 10th November 2020, to celebrate the upcoming spooky yet happy Halloween. In this event, users are entitled to enjoy different special offers for all storewide multimedia products, including the most popular Joyoshare Media Cutter, the upcoming all-in-one video converting and editing toolkit - VidiKit, and other exclusive video software bundles.
1. 5-in-1 Video Toolkit - Joyoshare VidiKit
Want to manage audio and video files in a dedicated, efficient, and labor-saving way? Whatever you need, for instance, video cutting, joining, recording, converting, editing, etc.. Joyoshare VidiKit could be the best assistant to help you accomplish all these tasks at once. Also, its 1:1 output quality is unbeatable. The ultimate goal of this comprehensive video solution is to raise you video experience to a higher level than ever. As for now, it's not officially released yet. But in Joyoshare Halloween party, everyone can pre-order this stunning software at 50% off by sharing the event in social platforms.
2. Joyoshare Media Cutter - Cut, Merge Videos Losslessly
One of the star products of Joyoshare is its Video Cutter, which can easily trim any kind of videos as well as audios into smaller clips without losing any quality. In the meantime, it can merge all the trimmed video segments into a new file as you wish. It can also be used as a video converter, as it's able to cut and convert MP4, MOV, MKV, FLV, AVI, and more file formats into any other format. Now in Joyoshare Halloween special event, users can enjoy 30%-40% off to get this top-rated software, in order to make and edit Halloween movies with personal style.
3. More Video Tools & Gifts
In addition to jack-o-lanterns, Halloween-themed costumes, and trick-or-treating, this Halloween is a great time to enjoy music, films, programs, or shows with your dearest love at home. Apply Joyoshare Video Joiner to make a movie collection, Joyoshare Screen Recorder to record special video calls, Joyoshare Audio Recorder to download preferred songs, or Joyoshare Video Converters to rip content from DVDs. Now all these video software are available for promotion.
To learn more details about 2020 Joyoshare Happy Halloween Promo, please visit the event page here: https://www.joyoshare.com/special/2020-halloween-sales/
About Joyoshare
Joyoshare is a world-leading software developer and provider focusing on the video field for many years. Its creative multimedia products include video cutter, video joiner, screen recorder, video converter, video maker, music tag editor, etc. It has also expanded its product line and developed the best iOS utilities such as iOS system recovery, iPhone data recovery, iPhone passcode unlocker, etc. to customers all around the world. With professional R&D and after-service teams, Joyoshare enjoys a high reputation from millions of customers over the past years.
