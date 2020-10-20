Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,808 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Larceny From a Vehicle, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 10:15 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Larceny From a Vehicle, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Buck Mitchell                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Kristen Clements

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

 

VICTIM: Paul Breault

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Clements who advised that she had a male on camera going through her vehicle and then leaving.

 

I arrived at approximately 10:32 p.m. and observed a male matching the description given riding a bicycle away from the scene. I continued to Clements residence, and Trooper Miller pursued the male through the woods on foot.

 

After investigation it was determined that the above accused had entered the vehicle's of both above victims and stole money.

 

Buck Mitchell was given a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 24, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m.       

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Larceny From a Vehicle, Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.