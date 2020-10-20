Westminster Barracks / Larceny From a Vehicle, Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104910
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 10:15 p.m.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Dummerston
VIOLATION: Larceny From a Vehicle, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Buck Mitchell
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VICTIM: Kristen Clements
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
VICTIM: Paul Breault
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Clements who advised that she had a male on camera going through her vehicle and then leaving.
I arrived at approximately 10:32 p.m. and observed a male matching the description given riding a bicycle away from the scene. I continued to Clements residence, and Trooper Miller pursued the male through the woods on foot.
After investigation it was determined that the above accused had entered the vehicle's of both above victims and stole money.
Buck Mitchell was given a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 24, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m.
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.