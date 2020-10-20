Westminster Barracks / Larceny From a Vehicle, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104910

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 @ 10:15 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Larceny From a Vehicle, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Buck Mitchell

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: Kristen Clements

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

VICTIM: Paul Breault

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call from Clements who advised that she had a male on camera going through her vehicle and then leaving.

I arrived at approximately 10:32 p.m. and observed a male matching the description given riding a bicycle away from the scene. I continued to Clements residence, and Trooper Miller pursued the male through the woods on foot.

After investigation it was determined that the above accused had entered the vehicle's of both above victims and stole money.

Buck Mitchell was given a criminal citation and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 24, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m.

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.