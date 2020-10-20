Pulse Nigeria reaches 2.5 million Instagram followers: Pulse leads digital news media distribution throughout Africa with its growing social community

Africa’s young population is digital: Youth on the continent are now consuming content and expressing themselves much more across digital and social media platforms than via traditional media channels. At the forefront of digital news media distribution in Africa stands Pulse (www.PulseAfrica.com), an innovative media company. Throughout its countries of operations Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Senegal it is providing news, business, lifestyle, sports and entertainment content to the largest digital community of young Africans.

Pulse’s approach is innovative in that it is delivering its content directly through all leading digital and social media platforms. It is combining the audience’s wishes for good content accessibility via known channels with their need for trusted news and good entertainment. Pulse is providing its channels to young people, including the local Pulse Editorial teams in each market, to develop and share their insights and views. In addition, Pulse is collaborating with partners and clients to market their products via the channels - and is also helping these stakeholders with their own digital marketing strategies.

One social media platform that has gained a lot of traction among young people in Africa over the last years is Facebook’s Instagram. Initially known for photography and lifestyle posts, it is increasingly becoming a source of information and platform of exchange. And also for Pulse, Instagram is a major platform of content distribution.

Recently, the Pulse team reached another milestone regarding its own channels on the platform:

In Nigeria, its Pulse Nigeria Instagram channel has just gathered 2.5 million followers. This makes it not only the leading news community on the platform in Nigeria, but globally relevant: Pulse Nigeria has reached spot 6 among the most engaged news brands globally (!) on Instagram, according to a 2019 study by Socialbakers.

Pulse’s other outlets in Ghana, Kenya and Senegal are quickly growing too: the Pulse Ghana Instagram community is about 1.2 million followers strong, also the leading platform in that country. Pulse Kenya, that was launched later, reaches 196 thousand followers via its Pulse Live Kenya news handle and Pulse Senegal, that was started from scratch earlier in the year, has already reached thousands of followers on the platform.

Anike Fawole, Head of Social Media, Pulse Nigeria in a reaction said “I am extremely proud of everything the team has accomplished. We are all deeply inspired by the response from our online community.”

Link: Pulse - www.PulseAfrica.com

Follow Pulse’s corporate channels on: LinkedIn (http://bit.ly/36MEXYo) Instagram (https://bit.ly/3kmbH1r) Facebook (https://bit.ly/2RtjvSK) Twitter (http://bit.ly/2Z5qwfv)

About Pulse: Pulse (www.PulseAfrica.com) is Africa’s leading innovative media company.

It informs and engages Africa’s young audience - and provides expansive media reach and creative marketing solutions to its partners.

Through Pulse mass media platforms and social media channels in its markets, it reaches over 100 million users monthly. Pulse TV is its innovative video producer, creating formats across the channels. Pulse Studio is its creative brand & content studio, supporting clients to express their own media vision. Pulse Marketing is its 360 degree digital marketing partner, providing comprehensive marketing solutions. Learn more about Pulse directly on www.PulseAfrica.com.