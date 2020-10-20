Shaftsbury Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B303432

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 at 1735 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 @ Exit 4

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Nathan Gray

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for an equipment violation on US Route 7 at exit 4 in the Town of Manchester. During the stop, State Police identified the front seat passenger as Nathan Gray and determined Gray had a warrant for failure to appear.

Gray was subsequently arrested for the warrant and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gray was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421