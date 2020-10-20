Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,838 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303432

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 at 1735 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 @ Exit 4

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Gray                                                

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for an equipment violation on US Route 7 at exit 4 in the Town of Manchester. During the stop, State Police identified the front seat passenger as Nathan Gray and determined Gray had a warrant for failure to appear.

 

Gray was subsequently arrested for the warrant and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gray was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged    

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.