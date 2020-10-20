Shaftsbury Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B303432
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper C. Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 at 1735 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 @ Exit 4
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Nathan Gray
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop for an equipment violation on US Route 7 at exit 4 in the Town of Manchester. During the stop, State Police identified the front seat passenger as Nathan Gray and determined Gray had a warrant for failure to appear.
Gray was subsequently arrested for the warrant and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gray was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421