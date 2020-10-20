Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

“Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Summary:

Overview

Global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Scope and Market Size

Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flat-rate PPC

Bid-based PPC

Market segment by Application, split into

Middle and Small-sized Enterprise

Large-scale Enterprise

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Bing

Yahoo

Ask.com

AOL.com

Baidu

Wolframalpha

DuckDuckGo

Sogou

