Advice for First-time Homebuyers from Denver Home Inspection in Current Tight Sellers’ Market
Denver Home Inspection's state-of-the art app and software allows us to be extra diligent with comprehensive inspections. We typically touch no less than 200 components during a home inspection.
With home sales surging and sellers enjoying a strong sellers’ market, a good home inspector will give a homebuyer a comprehensive overview of the property he/she is purchasing. From structural components to mechanical systems, a qualified home inspector looks for both immediate defects, and symptoms of possible future defects to provide the buyer with any and all concerns that should be addressed prior to closing on the biggest asset most people will ever own.
“When Denver Home Inspection enters a home, our state-of-the art app and software allows us to be extra diligent and we typically touch no less than 200 components when performing a home inspection,” said Daniel Tsirlin, owner and lead inspector of Denver Home Inspection. “Windows, doors, lights, appliances, electrical outlets, toilets, exhaust fans, sinks, garbage disposals, garage door openers, furnaces, water heaters and so much more go into our inspection process. A first-time home buyer should know that we encourage the buyer to be present during the home inspection, so that we may answer any questions they may have about the property. We have built quite the niche helping first time homeowners identify potential hazards in the house. A home buyer can never ask too many questions.”
Tsirlin also recommends doing research on Google and Yelp to find a top rated, thorough and highly regarded home inspector. The buyer should have absolute peace of mind knowing they hired the right inspector for the job. Ask the home inspector if he/she is certified, insured and what their BBB review is, according to Tsirlin.
Some red flags for those first-time home buyers hiring home inspectors should be if the home inspector doesn’t inspect homes full time, according to Tsirlin. Another red flag is a home inspector who offers to fix any defects he or she might find in the home. This should be left to experts in each field, for example, a roofer, electrician or plumber.
“Before hiring a home inspector, ask inspectors about their equipment. Do they use newer top-end tools that give accurate readings and data or do they use budget equipment that could take more than a week to get your results back?” asks Tsirlin.
About Denver Home Inspection
Denver Home Inspection is a locally owned, certified, insured and accredited home inspection company with an A rating from the Better Business Bureau. Denver Home Inspection is certified Pet Friendly and prides itself on completing home inspections with the safety of four-legged family members in mind. Denver Home Inspection has state-of-the-art tools and technology and delivers a 50-60 page report, complete with color photos, to the client within hours, typically while still on site.
For more information, please visit DenverHomeInspection.com, call Tsirlin at 303-551-1586 or email daniel@denverhomeinspection.com. Instagram: @denverhomeinspection
