Despite COVID-19, Juniper Systems Limited Expands Team in EMEA, India

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Juniper Systems Limited, a manufacturer of rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers, announced the expansion of its sales team in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, as Ms. Manjit Dosanjh joins the team as Channel Sales Manager.



‘Despite the toll that the coronavirus pandemic has taken both on individuals and businesses around the world, we are fortunate to be experiencing growth here’, said Mr. Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited, based near Birmingham, U.K. ‘Our rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers remain in high demand for field work. To best meet demand we found that the team needed to expand’.

Ms. Dosanjh is an experienced sales manager, having worked for more than 20 years in the rugged computing industry, including time with other computer manufacturers. She began her career in the industry ‘when tablet computers were large and heavy,’ as she says, and has remained in the industry ever since.

‘I’m excited to join Juniper Systems Limited, particularly at this time of expansive growth’, said Ms. Dosanjh. ‘I look forward to working with this team and this company, who are widely known for their high-quality, ultra-rugged products and superior customer service’.

During her career, Ms. Dosanjh has been responsible for marketing, customer service, sales and dealer acquisition, and understands the workings of the complex channel for rugged computing products. She will work closely with channel partners and other customers to expand the use of Juniper Systems’ products throughout EMEA and India.

‘Manjit’s extensive knowledge of our industry lets her immediately step in and work with our customers’, said Mr. Bowe. ‘We’re excited to welcome her to our team’.

Ms. Dosanjh is a native of Leicester, England, and now resides in Henley-in-Arden in Warwickshire. She will work from the EMEA headquarters for Juniper Systems Limited near Birmingham, England.

About Juniper Systems Limited

Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the geomatics, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, and military markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdcbdff3-68c4-45ac-9b1c-02e4d349817f

Contact: Simon Bowe Managing Director +44 (0) 1527 870773 simon@junipersys.com https://junipersys.com Barbara Sanner Media Contact +1 480 980 0298 barbara.sanner@junipersys.com