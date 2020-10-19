Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 5000 Block of Bass Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast.

At approximately 1:15 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious male victim and an unconscious female victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. A second unconscious adult male victim was located nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 56-year-old Claudette Williams, of Southeast, DC, 29-year-old Marquise Lewis, of Clinton, MD, and 20-year-old Juwan Wade, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department seek the public’s assistance in locating 33 year-old Dale Benjamin, of Southeast, DC. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed. Dale Benjamin can be seen in the photos below.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the US Marshals Service has offered an additional $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Dale Benjamin. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.