Arrest Made in a First Degree Theft and Burglary Two Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a First Degree Theft and Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Second District at the following locations:

On Saturday, August 15, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm, in the 1300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered and stole property from an establishment then fled the scene. Burglary Two; CCN: 20-117-215

On Sunday, October 4, 2020, at approximately 4:15 pm, in the 1300 block of 16th Street, Northwest, the suspect gained access to a construction site and stole property. The suspect then fled the scene. Burglary Two; CCN: 20-142-332

On Friday, October 2, 2020, at approximately 5:00 pm, in the 1300 block of 16th Street, Northwest, the suspect stole property from a construction site. The suspect then fled the scene. Theft First Degree; CCN: 20-141-124

On Sunday, October 18, 2020, 58 year-old Floyd Sellers, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two and one count of Theft First Degree.