Bombay Releases Anthemic & Inspiring Hip-Hop/Pop Single “Swiisshh”
EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About The Release
One of El Paso’s prominent emerging musical exports, Bombay, has returned to release his newest single “Swiisshh.” The hip-hop single delivers an anthemic production with uplifting instrumentation, motivating vocals, and a groovy beat driven by a speaker-rattling bassline The emotion-drenched vocal adorns the instrumental that shines and sparkles at every turn. This is precisely the kind of record that proves there is no doubt Bombay is an artist to keep an eye on. “Swiisshh” will capture anyone from the first note and will leave people wanting more. His anthemic lyricism will take listeners on a musical journey that is filled with motivation.
After meeting a girl on a trip, Bombay returned to write this single. The song will reach people in different situations, from people in a relationship to those pursuing one, and all the single people who just love great music and sports. With powerful lyricism, the talented artist maintains a fully charged arsenal of high-quality music that supports the fact that he is set to make a substantial impact on the music industry and the charts. This release is a testament to Bombay’s versatility as a musician and his innate talent. To make this release possible, Bombay teamed up with 2x Grammy award-winning audio engineer Joshua Smith. “Swiisshh" is a must-listen-to single as he is set to release more captivating music in 2020. The track is set to release on all digital platforms on October 23, 2020.
About Bombay
Bombay is an emerging hip-hop artist originating from El Paso, Texas. The talented musician is quickly making waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and style. The young artist started his musical path in the seventh grade, and since then has developed his passion to what it is today. Through his emotion-filled vocal performances, Bombay radiates raw emotion through explosive instrumentation. Inspired by his life experiences and of those around him, Bombay strives to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. The Texan artist seeks to connect intimately through his lyricism with listeners around the world. Bombay will have listeners engulfed in the musical world he creates with his no-frills approach and realness. Bombay is an artist to watch as he is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come
David Arteaga
One of El Paso’s prominent emerging musical exports, Bombay, has returned to release his newest single “Swiisshh.” The hip-hop single delivers an anthemic production with uplifting instrumentation, motivating vocals, and a groovy beat driven by a speaker-rattling bassline The emotion-drenched vocal adorns the instrumental that shines and sparkles at every turn. This is precisely the kind of record that proves there is no doubt Bombay is an artist to keep an eye on. “Swiisshh” will capture anyone from the first note and will leave people wanting more. His anthemic lyricism will take listeners on a musical journey that is filled with motivation.
After meeting a girl on a trip, Bombay returned to write this single. The song will reach people in different situations, from people in a relationship to those pursuing one, and all the single people who just love great music and sports. With powerful lyricism, the talented artist maintains a fully charged arsenal of high-quality music that supports the fact that he is set to make a substantial impact on the music industry and the charts. This release is a testament to Bombay’s versatility as a musician and his innate talent. To make this release possible, Bombay teamed up with 2x Grammy award-winning audio engineer Joshua Smith. “Swiisshh" is a must-listen-to single as he is set to release more captivating music in 2020. The track is set to release on all digital platforms on October 23, 2020.
About Bombay
Bombay is an emerging hip-hop artist originating from El Paso, Texas. The talented musician is quickly making waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and style. The young artist started his musical path in the seventh grade, and since then has developed his passion to what it is today. Through his emotion-filled vocal performances, Bombay radiates raw emotion through explosive instrumentation. Inspired by his life experiences and of those around him, Bombay strives to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. The Texan artist seeks to connect intimately through his lyricism with listeners around the world. Bombay will have listeners engulfed in the musical world he creates with his no-frills approach and realness. Bombay is an artist to watch as he is set to cement himself in the music industry for years to come
David Arteaga
NXT Level Entertainment
+1 7377814900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook