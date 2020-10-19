Claiborne County Deputy Charged in Connection to Hancock County Assault

HANCOCK COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Claiborne County deputy on assault charges.

In March, at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Agents began investigating an incident involving a Claiborne County deputy that occurred on February 13th at an apartment complex located along Whitney Circle in Sneedville. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that Robert Reed (08/22/84), while on duty, confronted an individual at the apartment complex over a personal matter. The situation escalated, resulting in Reed assaulting the man.

Today, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Reed with one count of Simple Assault. This afternoon, Reed turned himself in and was booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $5,000 bond.