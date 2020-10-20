Media Release: Royalton Barracks/ Pursuit from Hartland to Sharon
CASE#: 20B203420
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: SGT Travis Valcourt, SGT Dan Martin, SGT Matt Sweitzer, SGT Eric Hudson, TPR Robert Lemnah, CPL Mark Harvey, TPR Jeremy Lyon, LT Barb Kessler
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/19/20 at approximately 1240 hrs
STREET: Hartland Quechee Rd to VT14
TOWN: Hartland to Sharon, VT
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: Attempting to elude, grossly negligent operation, operating with a criminally suspended license
ACCUSED: Robert Blanchard
AGE: 50
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On this date, VSP Royalton attempted to stop Mr Robert Blanchard, after he made threats to harm others, including law enforcement. Blanchard refused to stop when the troopers activated their lights and sirens. The pursuit exceeded the speed limit several times and proceeded through Quechee and West Hartford, onto VT14 in Sharon. Troopers set up with tire deflation strips and were able to deflate both front tires of the fleeing vehicle. Troopers then boxed the vehicle in to bring it to a stop, in a field on VT14. After ascertaining that Mr Blanchard was unarmed, he and his dog (both unharmed) were removed peacefully from the vehicle. The dog was taken to a friend’s residence to be cared for, and Blanchard was taken into custody. Both Windsor PD and Hartford PD assisted VSP with this case.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor County
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/20, 1330
