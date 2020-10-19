OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — News Release — Governor Ige extends emergency relief period for Kauai flooding

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has signed a fourth emergency proclamation for the County of Kaua‘i, which suffered extensive damage to public property caused by heavy rains and flooding on Mar. 27 and 28 of this year.

The County of Kaua‘i continues repair work, restoration, reconstruction, improvement and performance of other work on various properties – including roadways, bridges, and infrastructure — to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Kaua‘i.

The emergency declaration aims to provide relief for disaster damage, losses and suffering. It also implements emergency management functions as allowed by law and authorizes the expenditure of state funds as appropriated for the quick and efficient relief of damage and losses resulting from the floods.

This fourth proclamation supersedes all prior proclamations related to the flooding. The disaster emergency relief period continues through Dec. 17, 2020

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 [email protected]

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 [email protected]