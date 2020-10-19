Website CreditEnrollmentCenter.net Fraudulently Claiming DFPI License

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has been notified that the website CreditEnrollmentCenter.net lists DFPI lending license number 60DBO-41845 at the bottom of every page. This license number actually belongs to the DFPI-licensed finance lender Greenlink Financial, and is not affiliated with this website.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. To check whether a California financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.”