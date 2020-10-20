Eighth edition of the Wellbeing 360 ° Summit presents: your toolbox for a changing world. From October 26 to 30

Learn from world class experts in happiness and wellbeing

The event will be held free online from October 26 to 30. Attendees will obtain better skills to improve their health and maintain a positive emotional state

Discover Wellbeing 360, an online summit where you will learn from world class experts how to have a better health an emotional state in this changing world.” — Bruno Zepeda, President of Universidad Tecmilenio

ONLINE, MONTERREY, MEXICO, October 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Happiness and Wellbeing of Universidad Tecmilenio presents the eighth edition of the Wellbeing 360 ° forum: your toolbox for a changing world from October 26 to 30. This edition seeks to retake the meaning of the word resilience and highlight its relevance in the restructuring of the world after the health contingency.For the first time, Wellbeing 360 ° will be a completely online event and will feature a free program that includes conferences, workshops, interviews and panels on five fundamental axes: Positive organizations, Wellbeing in education, Meaningful life, Positive families and Thriving cities.The event will have a presence on five continents and will feature the participation of world-renowned specialists, such as Martin Seligman, director of the Center for Positive Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania. Kim Cameron, co-founder of the Center for Studies for Positive Organizations at the University of Michigan. Dora Gudrun, Director of Public Health Iceland. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai. Ilona Boniwell, director of the International Master in Positive Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University in the UK and France. Leonel Narváez, founder and president of the Foundation for Reconciliation in Colombia. Anne Johnstone, President of the Association of Positive Education Schools (PESA) in Australia. Vanessa King, Academic Director of Action for Happiness in the UK. Denise Quinlan Director of the New Zealand Institute for Wellness and Resilience. Reikhi Singh, Director of R Systems, a public engineering company in India. Paloma Fuentes, happiness manager of Mahou San Miguel in Spain. Elke Paul, representative of the International Network of Positive Education IPEN in Germany.For more information on the Wellbeing 360 ° forum: your toolbox for a changing world, visit: Wellbeing 360 °ABOUT TECMILENIOTecmilenio University is an institution of higher education focused on forming positive leaders, who have the competencies and skills highly valued in the global market economy. Thanks to its university model, unique in the world, Tecmilenio has been recognized internationally as the first Positive University in the world. To learn more about our educational project, visit www.tecmilenio.mx

