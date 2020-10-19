BitAngels Philadelphia Gathers Blockchain Investors and Entrepreneurs for Virtual Pitch Event

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- BitAngels Philadelphia, a digital currency investor network to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem in Philadelphia, has announced their second virtual event will take place October 22, 2020 at 1 pm EST.



All investors, entrepreneurs and blockchain community enthusiasts are welcome to attend. Free tickets are available at limited quantity and further registration information can be found on the event page.

Confirmed presenters include:



Blockchain.Radio - A multimedia 24/7 blockchain radio platform and ecosystem Presented by: Pierre Bourque

Ripe.io - A blockchain of reliable information on the origin, journey and quality of food Presented by Raja Ramachandran

OneLedger.io- Interoperable Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions Presented by George Connolly



“The great thing about entrepreneurs and innovators is nothing stops them from continuing to create whether it’s economic uncertainty or a global pandemic. Innovation in the blockchain space continues to be diverse as evidenced by the range of presenters at this event” said Kirk Phillips, BitAngels Philadelphia City Leader and Managing Director at Global Crypto Advisors and Blockchain Catalytics.



About BitAngels



BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

About Global Crypto Advisors



Global Crypto Advisors is a boutique crypto CPA firm specializing in virtual accounting and tax department solutions for startups and businesses in the blockchain and crypto space. In addition, Blockchain Catalytics is developing the tokenization of carbon credits and the sustainability market.

Contact:



Kirk Phillips, CPA, CMA, CFE, CBP

Managing Director

Global Crypto Advisors

PhiladelphiaBitAngels@protonmail.com