Five New Bags and More Colors To Debut

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dime Bags® Releases Fall Lineup of New Lifestyle Bags

Colorado Springs, COLORADO, October 14, 2020 - Cannabis industry leader in hemp lifestyle bags, Dime Bags®, is excited to announce five new bags that will debut during October and November. Five completely new bags will be available to both wholesale and retail customers throughout October, while new colors of fan-favorite bags will premiere in November.

The five new lifestyle bags have been in high demand by fans of the brand, and include the following: The Omerta™ Convoy, The Pod, and three new fanny packs: the Party Pack, Puff Pack, and Paradise Pack. Each bag fills a new need that has been presented by both cannabis enthusiasts and everyday consumers.

Omerta™ by Dime Bags is the elite and discreet smell proof line that brings a new level of security to bags in the cannabis industry. The newest edition to the line is the Convoy, a carbon-lined tote with a key lock built into the smell proof zipper with additional Velcro at the top of the bag for extra security. It also comes with two easy-carry handles, an attachable padded shoulder strap for carrying convenience, and comes in the dimensions of 12x20x6.

The largest variety of new bags to join the Dime Bag family is the Pod, this is a travel bag that will be available in 13 different colors and three different sizes, made with both our classic Hempster exterior material and our new Water Resistant blend. The pod is a padded travel case that comes with a variety of bells and whistles depending on which size is selected. All three sizes, 5”, 6”, and 7”, are lightly padded with semi-hard shells, while the larger of the two have two storage compartments. They offer a variety of pockets and mesh lining to help keep whatever you need stored tightly.

The three new fanny packs are all larger waist bags than Dime Bags’ current belt bag line up, with more space and additional pockets. The Party Pack is the perfect fanny for the concert-goer, in two colors, a holographic Disco Pink and a Clear, the latter of which will be the perfect bag for venues that require see-through bags for admittance. Both of them will also be easy to clean thanks to the Water Resistant exterior. Hikers and adventure seekers will love the new Puff Pack, this waist bag is similar to the Stash Pack but comes in three new Water Resistant colors, more pockets, and a larger main compartment. The Paradise Pack is the largest fanny pack to drop in the collection and is the perfect size for world travelers. An easy-access belt bag that can store a wallet, passport, phone, and more, in three stylish new Water Resistant designs. All three new fanny pack designs, excluding the Clear Party Pack, will also include our iconic secret pocket.

New colors will also be dropping throughout the month of November at DimeBags.com. Top sellers, like the Hot Box, All In One, Conversion Tubes, Padded Duffles, and Festy Bound will find a new variety of both Hempster and Water Resistant exteriors.

To be the first to know when these new products and colors roll out, be sure to sign up for text subscriptions with Dime Bags or subscribe to their newsletter. The bags will be debuting on a variety of Fridays throughout the rest of the season. Dime Bags also has more products and colors arriving before the end of 2020 that will premiere at a later date.

