Dan Melwani, CEO of Rawspace Group, and Kristin Addis launch new eco-commerce platform- Conscious Market
New eco-commerce platform Conscious Market seeks to address climate change, obesity, and other global crises by broadening the growing vegan marketplace.
Conscious Market will inevitably be more than an online platform and e-commerce site, it will be a space to bolster our own environmental consciousness and a support to the growing vegan movement.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing data calling attention to the impact severity of global climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting not only ecological and environmental concerns but also a pressing health epidemic, Dan Melwani, CEO and founder of Rawspace Group, and Kristin Addis, brand president, and hospitality industry executive, have partnered together to launch Conscious Market, an online eco-commerce platform that seeks to expand and broaden the growing vegan lifestyle market.
By sourcing together into one platform the industry leaders in vegan and eco-conscious products, Conscious Market will seek to create a collective of brands tied together by a shared goal of enhanced sustainability and ecological responsibility. Slated for a full launch in January 2021, Conscious Market will feature product categories including plant-based foods, beauty and lifestyle products, clothing, home goods, and a children’s line- all within the sustainability and vegan model, while also providing resources and education on crucial environmental topics as well as health and wellness information.
“Conscious Market will inevitably be more than an online platform and e-commerce site, it will be a space to bolster our own environmental consciousness and a support to the growing vegan movement.” says founder and CEO Dan Melwani.
“If there’s anything we’ve learned from the COVID-19 crisis, it’s that we can no longer turn our back to the multitude of pressing crises facing our world, we need action now. If we want a chance at reversing the tide of climate change and the many environmental issues facing us, we need to change the way we live and eat. Conscious Market will make these necessary lifestyle shifts easier and more accessible for everyone around the globe.” says brand president Kristin Addis.
Dan Melwani is the CEO and founder of Conscious Market while also serving as CEO of Rawspace Group- New York City’s largest purveyor of short term commercial real estate in all of lower Manhattan.
Kristin Addis is the brand president of Conscious Market and a former executive in the hospitality industry as well as the health and fitness sphere. Within the plant-based food space, Kristin has worked alongside industry leaders such as Matthew Kenney and is herself an avid yoga and meditation practitioner as well as a committed advocate of the veganism movement.
Conscious Market is slated to launch its full e-commerce website in January of 2021. Interested partners and brands can inquire about having their products distributed on the platform by completing their brand recruitment form.
