WSDOT seeks public comment for proposed roundabouts on SR 20 at Discovery and Kearney roads in Port Townsend

Dennis Engel, WSDOT multimodal planning manager, 360- 357-2651

Steve King, Port Townsend public works director, 360-379-5090

Tina Werner, WSDOT communications, 360-704-3270

Comments will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 2

PORT TOWNSEND – People are invited to provide comment on two proposed roundabouts along State Route 20 approaching the Washington State Ferries terminal in Jefferson County.

The roundabouts would replace outdated signal systems on SR 20 at Discovery Road and Kearney Street in Port Townsend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house for people to learn about the roundabouts and provide comments. Comments on the proposal will be accepted starting today, Oct. 19 through noon on Monday, Nov. 2.

The existing signals have reached the end of their useful life and a new intersection control is necessary to keep people and goods moving. After evaluating the intersections, WSDOT traffic engineers recommend compact roundabouts for improved mobility for all travelers, safety, and reduced maintenance costs year over year to taxpayers. The existing signals cost $10,000 annually on average to maintain.

“Community input is imperative to the pre-design process,” says WSDOT Multimodal Planning Manager Dennis Engel. “It helps us better understand the needs of the community, while balancing the responsibility we have to maintain these intersections for all roadway users.”

“The city appreciates working with WSDOT in advance of the public comment period to explore any potential intersection control improvements at both locations,” said Port Townsend Public Works Director Steve King.

Online open house

Information and a comment form about the proposed roundabouts will remain available through the online open house until noon on Monday, Nov. 2.

For those who wish to participate but do not have broadband service, free WiFi access is available at these area Drive-In WiFi Hotspot locations:

Port Townsend Visitor Center, 2409 Jefferson St., Port Townsend

Dove House, 1045 10th St., Port Townsend

Port Townsend Public Library, 1220 Lawrence St., Port Townsend

Port Townsend City Hall, 250 Madison St., Port Townsend

Additional WiFi hotspots can be found at the Washington State Drive-In WiFi Hotspots Location Finder

Comments will also be accepted by email, phone or letter to Debbie Clemen with WSDOT’s Olympic Region Multimodal Planning office.

To request a digital or paper copy of the intersection evaluation report, please call: 360-570-6600.