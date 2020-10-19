Apply now for the second round of We’re All In Small Business Grant funding

Applications are now open for the second round of We’re All In Small Business Grants. The WEDC grants administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue make available federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to eligible Wisconsin businesses.

The program aims to provide 10,000 businesses around the state with $5,000 grants that can be used for any purpose, with a total of $50 million in grant funds to be distributed in this round.

This new round of grants follows the first phase, which provided more than $65 million in grants to more than 26,000 businesses statewide this summer.

Applications for the grants opened at 8 a.m. this morning, and will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. As with the previous round of We’re All In Grants, awards will not be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

For this round, applicants will not be required to obtain a letter of support from a local business group and will not have to submit tax information. The grants are available to all eligible small businesses, including those that have previously received the first round of We’re All In Grants from WEDC. Priority will be given to businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, such as restaurants and taverns, hair and nail salons and barber shops, and other services.

Read more about the program or apply on the Department of Revenue website.